Karlie Kloss Shades In-Laws Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump After Capitol Riot

Supermodel Karlie Kloss gave a little insight into her relationship with her in-laws in the Trump family on Wednesday after she condemned violent pro-Trump extremists who broke into the US Capitol.

“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American,” tweeted Kloss.

She has been married for two years to investment firm founder Joshua Kushner. His brother, Jared Kushner, is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, and serves as his senior adviser.

“Tell your sister in law and brother law,” a Twitter user replied to Kloss’ tweet.

“I’ve tried,” she replied.