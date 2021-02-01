Kate McKinnon's SNL Skit On How Nothing Works In America Is Too Real

Donald Trump might be out of the White House, but nothing else is working, an exasperated Kate McKinnon declared in the first “Saturday Night Live” cold open of the new year.

Maybe Tom Brady still works and just goes out there and wins games, said McKinnon, playing the host of a show called “What Still Works?” But he’s a “weird Trump guy,” so that’s not really working for her.

Something else totally screwed up: Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (played by Cecily Strong), who believes that the 9/11 terror attacks and the Parkland school shootings were faked by actors — and California wildfires were sparked by “Jewish space lasers.” Colleagues almost kept up with the crazy by putting her on the House Education and Labor Committee.