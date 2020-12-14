Kate McKinnon's 'Hunky' Anthony Fauci Pelted With Bras On SNL

Kate McKinnon nailed another dead-on impression for the cold open of ‘Saturday Night Live’ — this time of “hunky” Dr Anthony Fauci, whose groupies hurled bras at him.

That’s because they’re into facts — and him, McKinnon’s version of the infectious disease expert explained to Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett): “They say stuff like, ‘Can you be my face mask?’ ... Any other year, I’m a 2. This year I’m a 10.”

His hope is to once again be an “anonymous hunk” as the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is rolled out and the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a thing of the past.

Health care workers will get the vaccine first — “your McDreamys, your McSteamys,” explained “Fauci.” For the rest of us, it’s gong to be “July 20-badabada.”

The vaccine will be distributed to states alphabetically, “starting with ‘a California’ and then ‘b’New York City,’” McKinnon’s Fauci added.

He was joined by Heidi Gardner as Dr Deborah Birx, who’s also hoping against hope to work with President-elect Joe Biden — even though she kept her mouth shut when President Donald Trump recommended injecting disinfectant to fight the coronavirus. But “I did a stanky little face and I almost whispered ‘no,’” Gardner explained in her defence.

The last person to play Fauci on “Saturday Night Live” was Brad Pitt. Fauci loved it.

“I think he did great. I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt,” Fauci quipped earlier this year.

But he was particularly touched in the sketch when Pitt thanked Fauci and health care workers for all of their help, and “showed he’s a really classy guy,” said the doctor.

Check out the clip of the new Fauci bit up top.