Someone Just Leaked Kate Middleton And Prince William's Christmas Card

Prince William and Kate Middleton have crossed off a major part of their December to-do list and sent out their holiday cards already. Those lucky enough to get one are sharing a peek at the adorable picture inside.

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty CBE posted a look at the card on Twitter Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet.

The card, addressed to Dawn and signed “Catherine” (also known as Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge) includes a message that reads “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

“Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets,” McCafferty wrote on Twitter. “We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020.”

It features Kate and William alongside their three children ― Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis ― posing with an olive motorbike and matching sidecar.

It seems the card was accidentally leaked by the Commodore, as the tweet was taken down, but not before HuffPost could capture it.