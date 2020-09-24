A controversial article about Kate Middleton has been amended months after Kensington Palace issued a rare, scathing rebuke of some of the claims.
The high society UK magazine Tatler published a cover story for its July/August issue called “Catherine the Great.”
The article delved into the rumored relationship breakdown among the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was based on anonymous sourcing.
Certain sections have since been deleted, including one saying that Kate was “furious about the larger workload” once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back as working members of the royal family in March.
“Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped,” a source told Tatler in a now-removed passage from the original article. “She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays.”
Other parts about Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton speaking “like the queen” and Caroline Middleton being a “terrible snob” have been removed, along with comments about Kate being “perilously thin.”
Curiously enough, quotes from a source saying that Harry and Meghan affected William and Kate’s parenting of their three children remain in the article.
“Meghan and Harry have been so selfish,” yet another anonymous friend says. “William and Catherine really wanted to be hands-on parents and the Sussexes have effectively thrown their three children under a bus. There goes their morning school runs as the responsibilities on them now are enormous.”
The magazine also brought up the much-talked-about “incident” at a rehearsal for the royal wedding rehearsal, where Kate reportedly yelled at Meghan, who then made the Duchess of Cambridge cry. That passage also remains in the updated article.
After the article’s publication, Kensington Palace slammed the cover story, despite its usual “no comment” policy and friendly relationship with Tatler.
Kensington Palace told HuffPost in May that the story is a “swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication.” The palace did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further comment regarding which stories or statements in the piece it believes are false.
Tatler’s editor-in-chief said in a statement at the time that it stood by its reporting from journalist Anna Pasternak and her sources.
“Kensington Palace knew we were running the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it,” a spokesperson for the publication said. “The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false.”
Kensington Palace and Tatler had no comment when reached by HuffPost earlier this week.
A source close to Tatler told the UK’s The Telegraph that the magazine “wants to maintain its long-standing relationship with the palace and ultimately agreed to remove parts of the profile at Kensington Palace’s request.”
Subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).