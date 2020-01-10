Kate Middleton, Fashion Icon, Kicks Off Her Birthday In Jeans

What might Kate Middleton, a senior royal, do on the occasion of her 38th birthday? Will she awake to the sound of heavy goblets toasting in her honour? Will she be whisked away to a midnight ball, where she misplaces a single glass slipper?
Perhaps we’ll never know. What we do know, though, is that she spent at least part of it with friends and family. The royal mom of three and Prince William hosted guests at their beautiful country home in Norfolk, U.K., this past weekend, where the duchess was seen sporting a structured multi-coloured coat — very on-brand — and a blue fedora hat by Hicks & Brown.
And on the occasion of her actual birthday, the Kensington Palace social media team took to Instagram to celebrate the Duchess of Cambridge:
It’s a beautiful image shot by Matt Porteous, the royal photographer who took Prince Louis’ christening shots, Prince George’s birthday photos, and the family’s Christmas cards the past few years.
And if you comb through the thousands of customary birthday wishes underneath the post, what you’ll find is a comment from the official Sussex Royal account — the first visible Instagram activity we’ve seen from Meghan and Harry since they announced their decision to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family.”
“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Cambridge today!” the pair wrote, appending the message with a birthday cake and heart emoji.
But the birthday photo isn’t just a birthday photo, because a royal post is never just a royal post. It’s also an outfit pic, and according to the Daily Mail, Kate might be wearing the very same $150 Fjallraven sweater that she previously wore in her family’s 2018 Christmas card (the first formal photograph they had as a family of five).
The Duchess of Cambridge, of course, is no stranger to fashion. From her official engagement appearances to her dressy state banquets to even the most casual days off, Kate is known for always being dressed to the nines. She consistently turns out the most polished, effortless looks, and makes elegance look like a matter of birthright.
The duchess hit her sartorial stride relatively early on in her days as a royal, but it’s really in the last year that she’s emerged as a style icon. Throughout her various philanthropic efforts, extensive research into early childhood education, and her life as a mother of three, Kate has managed to consistently hit the mark.
Between her heavy, structured coats and her beautiful tailored dresses, it doesn’t strain credulity to say it seems she can’t make a wrong fashion move. (Plus, she’s never scared to work in some Alexander McQueen, who is her favourite fashion designer.)
And so in honour of the duchess’s 38th birthday, here are some of her best looks of 2019:
-
Jan. 5, 2020Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
-
Dec. 25, 2019Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Dec. 11, 2019WPA Pool via Getty Images
-
Nov. 18, 2019Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
-
Nov. 15, 2019Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Oct. 29, 2019JEFF SPICER via Getty Images
-
Oct. 17, 2019Karwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Oct. 15, 2019Karwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Oct. 15, 2019Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
Sept. 10, 2019Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
-
Sept. 5, 2019WPA Pool via Getty Images
-
July 14, 2019Karwai Tang via Getty Images
-
June 18, 2019Samir Hussein via Getty Images
-
June 8, 2019SOPA Images via Getty Images
-
May 21, 2019WPA Pool via Getty Images
-
May 20, 2019WPA Pool via Getty Images
-
May 14, 2019Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
-
March 19, 2019Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
-
March 12, 2019Karwai Tang via Getty Images
-
Feb. 13, 2019Chris Jackson via Getty Images
-
Jan. 29, 2019Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
