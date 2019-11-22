Kate Middleton Cancels Event Last-Minute 'Due To The Children'

Kate Middleton canceled an appearance at Thursday’s Tusk Conservation Awards in London “due to the children,” according to a Kensington Palace spokesperson, per multiple mediareports.

Though the Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance for a tea for the finalists at Kensington Palace today, Prince William will head to the awards solo. HuffPost reached out to the palace for additional comment.

A spokesperson for the palace told the Daily Mail that the matter related to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had nothing to do with the children’s health.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did step out together for an appearance at the Royal Variety Performance. The show benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which provides support for people of all ages who work or have worked professionally in the entertainment industry.

Kate wore one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen, for the event and showed up in a gorgeous long-sleeved lace dress with black heels and a matching clutch.