During the podcast with host Giovanna Fletcher, the Duchess of Cambridge discussed the “simple things” she wants her children to remember. She also mentioned a particular photo of little Charlotte that holds a special meaning for her as a mom.

Kate Middleton joined the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast over the weekend and spoke about being a parent to her three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1.

“I remember that from my childhood ― doing the simple things, going for a walk together, and that’s really what I try and do with my children as well because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures,” Kate said, adding that she didn’t want them to remember a “stressful household where you’re trying to do everything” instead.

“It’s something I’m really passionate about,” the duchess said.

Extolling the virtues of being outside for “physical and mental wellbeing,” she said, “It’s such a great environment to actually spend time building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I’ve got to cook’ and ‘I’ve got to do this.’ And actually, it’s so simple.”

She continued, “I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell and I just ― really for me ― it’s moments like that that mean so much to me as a parent. And I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small, even if I don’t have time.”

Kensington Palace’s Instagram account later shared the sweet photo of Charlotte bending over to smell the little flower: