Kate Middleton traded glam for even more glamour on Monday night, following her appearance alongside Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth and Princes Harry, William and Charles at Westminster Abbey. The royal family reunited for Commonwealth Day services, which marked the last reported royal engagement for the Sussexes before their royal duties end on March 31.

Just a few hours after the service, the Duchess of Cambridge hosted a reception and gala dinner at Buckingham Palace in honour of the children’s mental health charity Place2Be turning 25.

POOL New / Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge is pictured as she hosts a gala dinner in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Place2Be at Buckingham Palace on March 9.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate makes a speech as she hosts the gala dinner.

For the occasion, the duchess switched out her all-red look from earlier in the day for a gorgeous blue gown with a beaded bodice and long sleeves by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham. She paired the gown with a matching blue clutch. It appeared that the duchess wore her trusty $725 “Romy” pumps by Jimmy Choo in silver and dusk blue glitter, which she wore to a special performance of “Dear Evan Hansen” last month. Kate previously wore the gown, complete with a beaded cape, at a Bollywood-inspired charity gala during the royals’ tour of India in 2016.

Hindustan Times via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pictured during a Bollywood-inspired charity gala dinner at Taj Palace Hotel in April 2016 in Mumbai, India.

At the gala dinner on Monday, the duchess made a speech about the charity, of which she’s been patron since 2013. “Having visited many of your schools, meeting hundreds of your wonderful staff, children and young people, it is heartwarming to see that the support you provide is so much more than just being there in a time of desperate need,” the duchess said at the event. The Kensington Palace Instagram account shared a roundup of photos and video from the occasion, including Kate’s speech:

