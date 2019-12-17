Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match, in which Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex were competing for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at Billingbear Polo Club.

Prince Louis is talking and it sounds like his delicious first words were just scrummy.

Kate Middleton revealed on the new BBC holiday special, “A Berry Royal Christmas,” ― which airs Monday and also stars Prince William and former “Great British Bake Off” judge Mary Berry ― that the 19-month-old toddler likes to talk about the beloved cooking show personality.

“One of Louis’ first words was Mary, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” Kate said, according to the BBC.

“And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry,’ the duchess said. Louis “would definitely recognize you if he saw you today.”

In the special, Berry accompanied the royal couple on visits to various charities and patronages, and helped throw a party to thank those who work and volunteer during the holiday season.

Kate and Berry attended an event together in September at the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden in Woking, though it wasn’t known then that two were working on a TV special.