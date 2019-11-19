Kate Middleton Wore The Lace Dress Of Your Dreams

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a glamorous event on Monday, as the two attended the Royal Variety Performance in London.

Queen Elizabeth II is the patron of the Royal Variety Charity and has attended the annual event 39 times. The patronage helps support people of all ages who work or have worked professionally in the entertainment industry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waved to photographers when they arrived at the event. Upon entering the London Palladium theater, the duchess received a bouquet of flowers from the Brinsworth House garden, a residential and retirement home run by the patronage.

The duke was handed the official 2019 program by an adorable little one wearing a get-up that almost matched his tuxedo.