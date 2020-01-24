Kate Middleton is mixing up her sartorial choices with some bold prints.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales, in support of her new project, 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s.

Kensington Palace described the venture as “a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation,” according to Kensington Palace. The survey allows adults, whether they are parents or not, across the UK to answer questions about their views on raising young children.

For a visit to the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in support of the survey, the duchess bundled up in a long camel-coloUred cashmere and wool coat by Massimo Dutti, according to Hello!, paired with a black turtleneck, black boots and a necklace by Daniella Draper.

The jewellery reportedly featured the initials “G,” “C,” and “L” for the duchess’s three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.