Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice are close, but they’re not swapping items from each other’s closets just yet. The two had a twinning moment on Tuesday, when the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a shimmering number from The Vampire’s Wife, made of iridescent emerald silk metallic chiffon. The dress, which retails for $2,072, is called “The Falconetti.”

Many thought the dress was pulled straight from Beatrice’s collection, as the princess wore a similar look for her close friend Ellie Goulding’s wedding in August 2019. She later rewore the same dress for an October 2019 outing with her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, after the two announced their engagement.

Getty Images Princess Beatrice (left) and the Duchess of Cambridge have very similar green dresses.

While the dresses look nearly identical ― they are made of the same material, after all ― Beatrice wore “The Veneration Dress” from the label, which is a bit more expensive at $2,209. And as of right now, Beatrice’s version is still available for online orders, while only preorder is available for Kate’s dress.

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Beatrice arrives at York Minster for the wedding of singer Ellie Goulding to Caspar Jopling on Aug. 31, 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge is currently on a three-day tour of Ireland alongside Prince William. She stepped off the plane at Dublin airport on Tuesday in what looked like 50 shades of green. For the occasion, Kate donned a dark emerald green coat by Catherine Walker, according to People, and a patterned Alessandra Rich dress that included a few shades of the color. She accessorized with green pumps, a bright green clutch and a velvet headband by Lele Sadoughi, which retails for $75.

Pool via Getty Images Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Dublin Airport on Tuesday.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a meeting with the president of Ireland at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin on Tuesday.