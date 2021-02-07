Kate Middleton's Latest WFH Look Is A Royal Blue Blazer We've Seen Before

Kate Middleton puts the “royal” in royal blue.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a gorgeous tweed blazer in the colour this week while making personal calls to teachers at the Ribbon Academy in County Durham.

Kate spoke with the educators on behalf of her patronage, Place2Be, a children’s mental health organisation that works with students, their families and teachers.

“Although it’s Children’s Mental Health Week, it’s hugely important we ensure our teachers are supported as well,” read a caption on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account Thursday. ”@_Place2Be have been champions of mental health in schools across the UK and continue to provide support to those facing challenges throughout lockdown.”

During her personal conversations, Kate thanked the teachers for doing a “fantastic” job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eagle-eyed fans may recognize the duchess’s outfit, as the royal previously wore what looks like the very same Rebecca Taylor blazer at the opening of the Ronald McDonald House Evelina London in 2017:

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge visits Ronald McDonald House Evelina London on February 28, 2017.

As Vanity Fair pointed out at the time, the look is a favored style for the duchess. Kate wore similar iterations of the same outfit in April and June of 2012.

Neil Mockford via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending a Reception For The Scott-Amundsen Centenary Race at Goldsmiths' Hall on April 26, 2012, in London.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Cambridge attend Vernon Park during a Diamond Jubilee visit to Nottingham on June 13, 2012.

Earlier this week, audiences saw a more relaxed Kate in her selfie video shared on Kensington Palace’s social channels. The duchess wore a black beanie and casual black coat while recording a message for the start of Children’s Mental Health Week.

“While this is Children’s Mental Health Week, there has never been a more important time to talk about parental well-being and mental health too,” she said. “Last year you told me just how important this was. But many of us find it hard to prioritise. This is a hugely challenging time for us all, so please look after yourself too.”

“Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to,” she added. “Because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care.”