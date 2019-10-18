Kate Middleton’s clothes are making Pakistanis proud.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who, along with Prince William, is in Pakistan for a five-day royal tour, has been wearing traditional Pakistani outfits to pay her respects to her host country.
On Monday, the duchess arrived at Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan wearing a Catherine Walker-designed turquoise ombre shalwar kameez, the national dress of Pakistan, which features a long tunic or shirt over loose-fitting pants.
She looked stunning:
Pakistani Sarah Daud Janjua noted on Twitter that Kate’s outfit was a “modern twist to the shalwar.”
On Day 2 of the royal tour, Duchess Kate visited a school in Islamabad, the nation’s capital, wearing a gorgeous embroidered blue shalwar kameez by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan.
Later on that day, the duchess changed into a green kurta — green being a nod to Pakistan’s national flag — for her visit to the Presidential Palace in Islamabad.
Fans couldn’t get enough of her commitment to honouring Pakistan through her clothes.
Finally, both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge changed into formal wear for a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the National Monument in Islamabad.
Kate wore an emerald-green Jenny Packham gown and accessorised with a dupatta — a shawl-like scarf — while William wore a traditional green sherwani by Pakistani brand Naushemian.
And oh yeah, they arrived to the event in a tuk tuk!
Royal watchers were in their feelings over the couple’s Pakistani pride.
The positive reaction the couple has received regarding their attire is markedly different from the critical reception Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family faced when they visited India in February, 2018.
After multiple photo-ops in which the Trudeau family posed wearing traditional Indian garments, Indian media called out their wardrobe choices for being “too Indian even for an Indian.”
Indian nationals joined in the wardrobe bashing and Canadians chimed in, too.
The duke and duchess are known to pay tribute to their host countries whenever they go on tour through their outfits.
During the couple’s first tour of Canada in 2011, Kate added local touches to her outfits, such as a red maple leaf fascinator, a cowboy hat at the Calgary Stampede, and a maple leaf pin.
