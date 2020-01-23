Kate Middleton spoke out about the “isolation” she felt after giving birth to her first child, Prince George, in 2013.

The Duchess of Cambridge made the candid admission on Wednesday during a stop at the Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, Wales, as part of her tour to support her new project, 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s.

The project is a “a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation,” according to Kensington Palace.

“I was chatting to some of the moms earlier,” Kate said during the visit, according to Hello magazine, adding that she discussed how she felt after giving birth to the couple’s first son. “It was the first year and I’d just had George. William was still working with Search and Rescue and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey.

“It was so isolated, so cut off,” Kate added. “I didn’t have any family around and he was doing night shifts. If only I had had a center like this.”