Kensington Palace Gidgee Healing takes a call from the Palace.

Kate Middleton has surprised a group of Queensland nurses with a video call from Buckingham Palace to thank them for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gidgee Healing, an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island health service that covers an area of more than 640,000 km2, were asked last Friday to join a video call on the Monday to mark International Nurses’ Day. But they did not realise it would be with members of the Royal family. “We thought we were just doing an interview with the International Council of Nursing,” CEO of Gidgee Healing and registered nurse Renee Blackman told HuffPost Australia.

“Then they broke the news to me that it would be with the Royal family and that was the shock,” “We were so nervous.”

Kensington Palace The Duchess was joined by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex.

In a Royal-first, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and other senior members of Britain’s Royal family joined a group Zoom on Tuesday to thank nurses in Britain, Australia, India, Malawi, Sierra Leone, Bahamas, Cyprus, and Tanzania. The Duchess was joined by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex on the call to Mount Isa and asked “what it was like on the ground” fighting the pandemic.

“It’s been as hectic as it’s been around the world,” Blackman told Middleton on the Zoom call. “But we are feeling the love,” nurse Tahnia-Maree Ah Kit, who works at Mount Isa Hospital’s emergency department, added. Blackman, a Gubbi Gubbi woman from the Sunshine Coast, told HuffPost advisers from Buckingham Palace gave a thorough briefing before the official call, including a run-down on Royal protocols. “We asked what’s the protocol here, how do we address them,” Blackman explained. “But (the call) was so relaxed, we almost forgot to call them Your Royal Highness or ’Ma’am.”