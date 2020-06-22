Kate Middleton broke out her photography skills for two very important events on Sunday: Prince William’s 38th birthday and Father’s Day.

Kensington Palace released a pre-birthday photo on Saturday, taken by the duchess earlier this month for the Duke of Cambridge’s big day. The pictures were likely snapped at the family’s Anmer Hall estate, where the Cambridges have been isolating since March.

The cute snap of William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis quickly racked up over 2 million likes on Instagram.

On the day of the duke’s birthday, the palace released two additional photos that show the kids tackling their father and rolling on the grass with him.

“Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday today!” the palace wrote.

Kensington Palace/Instagram

In addition to those sweet photos, the duchess snapped an endearing shot of William with his dad Prince Charles that the palace posted on Father’s Day.

It shows the Prince of Wales leaning his head on his son, with both grinning from ear to ear.

The photo collection also included a picture of a very young duchess sitting with her dad Michael Middleton.

Kensington Palace/Instagram

Last week, Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first public engagements since March as lockdown measures began to lift in the UK for nonessential businesses.

William and Kate said they’ve kept the children occupied during the lockdown with gardening and baking.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” the duke quipped. Because of all the baking he’s been doing, William said he’s also a bit worried about everyone’s eating habits” during the family’s isolation.