Kate Middleton's All-Red Look Is A Royal Win

Kate Middleton swapped her all-green outfits during her royal tour of Ireland for an all-red look on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Commonwealth Day services at Westminster Abbey on Monday alongside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Kate wore a red coat dress from Catherine Walker & Co, according to People magazine, with a similarly colored fascinator, clutch and heels.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020, in London.

Dominic Lipinski - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

While Kate looked gorgeous in red, Meghan looked equally as stunning in a bright green dress by Emilia Wickstead, with a William Chambers fascinator and neutral Aquazzura heels. The outing marked the first time that William, Kate, Harry, Meghan, Charles and the queen have publicly stepped out together since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were stepping down as working members of the royal family in January.

This is Prince Harry and Meghan’s last royal engagement, as their royal duties end on March 31. Over the past few days, the couple have completed numerous public and private appearances.

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.

The duke and duchess stepped out on Thursday night for the Endeavor Fund Awards, followed by a joint appearance at the Mountbatten Music Festival on Saturday. On Sunday, Meghan posted about spending time in the U.K. over International Women's Day. To mark the occasion, she visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham for a special assembly.