Kate Middleton's Classic Christmas Look Will Get You In The Holiday Spirit

POOL/Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge leads children to pick a Christmas tree during a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, Britain, on Dec. 4.

Kate Middleton showed up to a Christmas tree event on Wednesday decked out in festive attire. The Duchess of Cambridge attended the fun outing at Peterley Manor Farm on behalf of the Family Action charity, which she became patron of on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth II previously served as patron of the charity, which provides support and resources to families in need, for 65 years before handing it over to Kate. At the event, the duchess helped pick out Christmas trees with children, write letters to Father Christmas, and make holiday decorations and reindeer food. In accordance with the winter activities, Kate donned blue jeans, a green sweater, a red puffer coat and some warm boots.

POOL/Reuters The duchess exits the "elf workshop."

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Kate spent time helping the children pick out Christmas trees.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge talks to people who are supported by the Family Action charity.

Kate was recently commended for her choice in holiday attire by none other than the queen of fashion herself ― Anna Wintour. “I don’t think that you can go wrong with the Duchess of Cambridge,” the Vogue editor-in-chief said in response to someone asking her whose holiday style to emulate. She added that the duchess “always looks absolutely impeccable.” Just Tuesday night, the Duchess of Cambridge helped host a reception for NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace, alongside Elizabeth; Prince Charles; Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; and Princess Anne. Prince William is currently away on a solo tour of the Middle East. Prince Andrew also did not attend, as he recently relinquished his royal duties for the “foreseeable future” following a train wreck of an interview with the BBC regarding his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

YUI MOK via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge greets guests at Buckingham Palace in central London on Dec. 3 during a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the NATO alliance summit.