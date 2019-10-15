Kate Middleton's Plane Look Is Much Fancier Than Most People's

Kate Middleton elevated most people’s idea of an “airplane outfit” on Monday, when she stepped off a plane to Pakistan after an eight-hour trip in a picture-perfect look.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge deplaned at the Pakistani Air Force Base in Nur Khan, Rawalpindi, for the first stop of the couple’s five-day tour of the country. It is their first time in Pakistan.

Kate exited the plane in a custom, sea-green Catherine Walker outfit with neutral heels, while Prince William wore a suit with a navy tie.