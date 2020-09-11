Kate Winslet On Working With Woody Allen, Roman Polanski: 'What The F**k Was I Doing?'

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kate Winslet attends a screening of Woody Allen's "Wonder Wheel" in 2017.

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. In a candid new interview with Vanity Fair about a turning point in her career, Kate Winslet is expressing regret over working with accused sexual abuser Woody Allen and admitted child rapist Roman Polanski. The Oscar-winner once courted a fair bit of controversy for raving about the “extraordinary working experience” she had with both directors after starring in Allen’s 2017 film “Wonder Wheel” and “Carnage,” Polanski’s screen adaptation of the play “God of Carnage” in 2011. “It’s like, what the fuck was I doing working with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski?” she told Vanity Fair in a piece published on Thursday. “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were,” she added. “It’s fucking disgraceful. And I have to take responsibility for the fact that I worked with them both. I can’t turn back the clock. I’m grappling with those regrets but what do we have if we aren’t able to just be fucking truthful about all of it?” Winslet was moved to speak out because, as she put it, “life is fucking short and I’d like to do my best when it comes to setting a decent example to younger women.”

Todd Williamson via Getty Images “It’s unbelievable to me now how those men were held in such high regard, so widely in the film industry and for as long as they were,” said Winslet, center, with Allen, right.