Kathy Griffin Slams Pro-Trump Video That Shows Her And Others Killed

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who lost friends and nearly her career for posing with a fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump, lashed out against a fabricated video shown at a Trump resort rally that depicts the president shooting and stabbing members of the media and political foes. Griffin is included in the carnage. Toward the end of the clip, CNN is shown attacking her with what appears to be an ax.

“Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video,” Griffin wrote on Twitter Sunday, though technically the president isn’t the one who kills her in the video. “The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such.”