Katie Price And Boyfriend Get Tattoos Of Each Other’s Faces On Their Arms Because Who Wants Another Ring?

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life. Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have shown just how serious they’re taking their relationship by getting tattoos of each other’s faces on their arms. The loved-up pair revealed the inkings in their latest YouTube video on Sunday night.

YouTube Katie Price and Carl Woods

As they peeled off the protective cellophane to reveal their faces, Katie said: “Can you believe that? That is us, sitting there.” Carl added: “Mine is bigger than yours ... I might get the hair done in colour. Now we’ve got matching cars, matching plates ... and matching tattoos.”

YouTube Katie Price and Carl Woods