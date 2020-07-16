Katie Price has heaped praise on her “fighter” son Harvey, as she updated fans on his health.

On Sunday evening, Katie’s representatives confirmed that her eldest child had been rushed to hospital“struggling to breathe” and with “a temperature of 42 degrees”.

Following this, she announced that the 18-year-old was in intensive care, and in an update on Tuesday afternoon, she told fans that he was still there.

“He is more comfortable, it’s hard as due to limited visiting hours and Covid I can’t be by his bed side , but he is being brave and strong , and able to face time him , I’ve let him know he has so much love and support and thank you,” she wrote on Instagram.