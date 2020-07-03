Katie Price has announced that she and her 18-year-old son Harvey are set to appear in a new BBC documentary. The one-off special will follow a day in the life of the reality star and her eldest child, who has Prader-Willi syndrome and autism. According to the BBC, Katie Price: Harvey & Me will focus on “what it’s really like to be a mum of a disabled child approaching adulthood”, as Harvey moves “from child to adult services”. The documentary will also see Katie making “difficult decisions” which will impact her son’s future long-term.

Pete Norton via Getty Images Katie and Harvey Price in 2018

Katie said: “Being a parent of a child with complex needs, as Harvey has, presents daily challenges. Simple day-to-day things that other people take for granted can take all day. “Every day presents a new challenge, no two days are the same. We have learnt and grown together, and together we have built our private world, a bond between mother and son which goes deeper than most – we are unbreakable.” She continued: “Harvey has taken on every hurdle life has thrown at him – from birth, being told he would never see, to now drawing rainbows – he was told he would never be able to engage in everyday life, but is often the life and soul of the party. “Harvey touches the hearts of all those he meets – his heart knows no bounds when giving out love and affection. “Now he is 18, I have to start making vital decisions that will impact Harvey’s future that are different to most other parents.”