Katy Perry has served up one of the most adorable videos of recent weeks, teaming up with her dog Nugget as part of the second Disney Family Sing-A-Long on Sunday night. The singer dressed up as Dumbo’s mum to serenade her pet poodle with the very weepy song Baby Mine, taken from the 1941 animated Disney classic.

Nugget was also dressed up as the cartoon elephant, and while the sight of him in his little costume has officially melted our hearts, the whole video has left us feeling rather tearful...