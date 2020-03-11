Katy Perry Tells Dying Grandma She's Pregnant In Precious Video

﻿Katy Perry on Monday shared video of a precious exchange in which she told her hospitalised grandma she was pregnant before Ann Pearl Hudson died over the weekend at age 99. In an Instagram announcing Hudson’s death, Perry posted several snaps and a black and white video of her at Hudson’s hospital bedside, revealing that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting.

“I’m going to tell you that I’m going to have a baby,” the pop star tells Hudson. “I’m pregnant, grandma! Katy is finally pregnant, she’s the last one, but I have a baby inside me and I wanted to tell that to you.” The “Roar” singer honoured her grandmother in a lengthy post, writing, “A lot of what I am is because of my father... and he is because of her. She started it all, as she used to remind us and I’m so grateful she did.”

Last week, Perry publicly announced she was expecting in a music video that showed her cradling her belly. That was accompanied by a tweet in which she wrote, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore.”