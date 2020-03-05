Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are having a baby.

The pop star announced her pregnancy via the music video for new song “Never Worn White,” which was released online Wednesday.

Perry cradles her stomach in the clip, below, that immediately went viral:

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter later confirmed the news with two tweets:

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄

“I am excited,” Perry said in a subsequent Instagram Live chat. “We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

“And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s, I guess that’s how I speak to you,” she added. “That’s how we speak together to each other.”

Perry got engaged to British actor Bloom, 43, on Valentine’s Day 2019.

“The Lord of the Rings” star popped the question during a helicopter ride. He shares a son with model Miranda Kerr.

Perry and Bloom are rumored to be tying the knot later this year.