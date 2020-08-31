Katy Perry's Bathroom Selfie Is Pure Postpartum Realness

Katy Perry brought some postpartum realness to the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The singer and new mom shared a bathroom mirror selfie on her Instagram stories showing her virtual VMAs look ― a Medela nursing bra and Frida Mom underwear. She capped it off with a VMAs sticker, her song “Not the End of the World” and the caption “Hair n makeup by: @exhaustion.”

Instagram/Katy Perry

Perry and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, announced the arrival of their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom, through a UNICEF Instagram post last Wednesday.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they wrote, along with a call to donate to support expectant parents and newborns in need.

With her VMAs post, Perry joins a slew of other famous moms who have shared honest looks at the reality of new motherhood.

Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen, Amber Tamblyn, Pink and many other celebrities have posted images of postpartum life in all its mesh underwear, lactation-filled glory.