A Facebook Live of an Australian kayaker pleading for help in rough seas just hours before his body was found has gone viral.

The chilling footage shows Jeremy Worthy, 43, struggling to deal with a heavy swell that was pushing him away from the shoreline near Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Sunday.

In a plea for help, Worthy posted a screenshot of his pin-dropped location to Facebook at 12.21pm. He then filmed his last Facebook Live.

“Do I go back where I came? That’s too far, too crazy,” he said on camera.

“Or do I keep going? Or stay here and get cold and wet and dark?

“This is tiring, pushing me where I don’t want to go,” he said.