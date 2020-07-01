Kayleigh McEnany Mocked After Insisting Trump Is 'Most Informed Person'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany came in for some skewering for her latest defense of President Donald Trump.

McEnany attempted Tuesday to explain away damning reports that the president was either not briefed or didn’t pay attention to intelligence reports that raised concerns the Russian government was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill US soldiers.

A reporter asked about reports that the president isn’t much of a reader, especially when it comes to his intelligence briefing books: