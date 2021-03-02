Kayleigh McEnany Makes Questionable Claims In First Interview Since Leaving White House

In her first interview since her departure from the White House, former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed she could never have foreseen the violence that erupted at the US Capitol on January 6.

“I think at the beginning of the day before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace,” McEnany said, in an excerpt of the interview on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus” released Monday.

“We had been to hundreds of rallies ― I’ve probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens ― and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same.”

During that rally, originating as a “Stop the Steal” event, then-President Donald Trump called his supporters to action, urging them again and again to “fight like hell” to stop Joe Biden from taking office.

“And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump said before telling the crowd to march to the US Capitol, where the House and Senate were counting electoral votes.