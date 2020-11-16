Kayleigh McEnany Breaks White House Whopper Record With MAGA Crowd Tally

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spectacularly broke the White House fib meter in an administration with an astounding reputation for lies. She gushed Saturday that the “Million MAGA March” in Washington to protest President Donald Trump’s election loss had more than a million marchers.

She was only off by some 980,000 people — and that’s being generous. Most estimates in the media were “thousands.” The Washington Post characterised McEnany’s tweet as “ludicrous.”

The National Park Service issued a permit to march organisers for 10,000 people in Freedom Plaza, where participants gathered, DCist reported. The plaza’s maximum capacity is 13,900.

Trump’s own estimate of the crowd size was initially “hundreds of thousands.” He later referred in a tweet to “tens of thousands.”