Actor Keanu Reeves not only managed to answer one of the hardest questions of all time but did so in a way that left “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert at a rare loss for words.

The two were bantering on Friday’s show about the upcoming “Bill & Ted Face The Music,” the long-awaited third film in the franchise, which Reeves said would find the duo trying to write a song to save the entire universe.

If they fail, “it’s the end of the universe,” Reeves said.

“You’re facing your own mortality and the mortality of all existence, wow,” Colbert replied. “What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?”

The audience laughed at the unexpectedly deep question.

The “John Wick” actor paused, exhaled, then delivered an answer for the ages now going viral on Twitter:

“I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

Colbert and the entire “Late Show” audience were briefly speechless. As the audience reacted with a collective “awww,” Colbert simply mouthed the word “wow” then reached over and shook his hand.

The host was silent for a full 10 seconds before wrapping up the segment: