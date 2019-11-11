Keanu Reeves Hailed A Hero On 'The View' For Dating Someone His Own Age

Keanu Reeves is being applauded for doing something that should be pretty normal.

The co-hosts on “The View” discussed on Monday the enormous reaction elicited by the actor’s recent red carpet appearance with artist Alexandra Grant.

“People are calling 55-year-old movie star Keanu Reeves a hero. Why? Because he showed up on the red carpet with a woman he’s dating, who happens to be around his age. She’s actually 9 years younger, but he’s becoming like the poster child for a guy who’s really great because he goes out with a woman whose like around his age,” panelist Joy Behar said at the beginning of the segment.