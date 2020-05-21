'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Producer Spills The Tea On Filming In Lockdown

Just when you think you’ve caught up to the Kardashians because they, too, are in lockdown, they prove to be many, many steps ahead. Farnaz Farjam, the head of production for “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” spilled the tea to Elle magazine about how the show has gone on since people around the world have been instructed to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kris Jenner was (obviously) the genius behind having the show continue by having the family members film themselves, Farjam said in an interview published this week. But the initial plan of having the KarJenners shoot footage on their personal cell phones and upload it to a shared album was quickly thwarted.

“As we [saw it come in], I was like, ‘Oh, people are going to get sick of seeing this [poor quality] footage like this,’” Farjam told Elle. “We needed to get them proper interview spaces [for confessionals].” Instead, Farjam hired a director of photography and a technician to set up “phone-friendly tripods” that are sanitized and brought into brightly lit rooms in Kim’s and Khloé’s home by a person in a hazmat suit. No one goes into the room for 24 hours after to “avoid any potential COVID-19 contamination.”

The production team also gives the KarJenners’ security teams brand new iPhones every Monday and picks up the ones they used the previous week. In total, the editorial department gets about 16 hours of footage a week, which they then use to splice together storylines. Farjam said that some family members ― cough Kim cough ― are better at sharing footage of their experiences than others ― cough Kourtney cough.