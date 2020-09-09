Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletterfor the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Keeping up with the KarJenner clan is about to get a lot harder: “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is concluding its 14-year run in 2021.

The family announced the news in a statement they simultaneously shared to Instagram on Tuesday evening, telling fans that “with heavy hearts” they will say goodbye to the reality show that’s run for 20 seasons.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” they wrote, before thanking “the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience,” Ryan Seacrest, E!, and their production team at Bunim/Murray.