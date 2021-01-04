British politician Sir Keir Starmer has called for a national lockdown to be imposed within 24 hours, saying coronavirus “is clearly out of control”.

The Labour leader told Boris Johnson to act immediately rather than hint that he will do so soon as he said on Sunday morning.

He told reporters: “The virus is clearly out of control and there’s no good the prime minister hinting that further restrictions are coming into place in a week, or two or three.

“That delay has been the source of so many problems. So, I say bring in those restrictions now, national restrictions, within the next 24 hours.

“That has to be the first step towards controlling the virus.”