Kelly Clarkson Admits Post-Divorce Life Has Been A 'Little Bit Of A Dumpster'

Kelly Clarkson is picking up her life piece by piece in the wake of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. The candid-as-ever singer addressed her split from her husband and music manager in an interview with Willie Geist on "Sunday Today," giving fans a window into what life post-divorce looks like for her. "I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. … Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," Clarkson said "I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved," she added. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing irreconcilable differences, with their separation date listed as TBD. The former couple had been spending time as a family self-isolating at their ranch property in rural Montana before she flew back to Los Angeles, where she continued to film "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock at the Grammy Awards in 2018.

Days after news of her divorce filing broke, Clarkson performed a chill-inducing cover of Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” on the daytime talk show, which convinced some fans it referenced the end of her marriage. The “American Idol” alum kept busy by channeling her heartbreak into a new album, which she teased is the “most personal” she’s ever released. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me,” Clarkson told Geist. “It’s very honest. There’s one that my kids sing in the car. I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship,” she added. “I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along.”

zz/KGC-11/STAR MAX/IPx "I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved," Clarkson said about addressing her divorce in the public eye.