Kelly Clarkson Admits She 'Definitely Didn't See' Her Divorce Coming

Kelly Clarkson used the season premiere of her eponymous talk show to clear the air on her pending divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

On Monday, the three-time Grammy winner returned to television for the first in-studio episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in six months. In her opening monologue, she told the audience ― who were beamed in virtually ― that her year so far has been a “dumpster fire.”

“As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life,” Kelly said. “Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came, but what I’m dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts.”

The Texas native filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing irreconcilable differences, though their separation date reportedly remains listed as TBD.

The couple married in 2013 and share a 6-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a 4-year-old son, Remington Alexander. Kelly is also a stepmum to Brandon’s daughter Savannah, 18, and son Seth, 13, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.