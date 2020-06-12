Kelly Clarkson Files For Divorce From Brandon Blackstock After Nearly 7 Years Of Marriage

“Happy birthday baby,” Blackstock said in the sweet video message. “I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

“Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute!” Clarkson wrote in response. “I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around 🤗❤️🥰😘😊.”

The two first met back in 2006 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Blackstock was working as tour manager for Rascal Flatts at the time. Their romance, however, didn’t heat up until six years later. The couple got engaged in 2012 after 10 months of dating.

“I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson revealed in a 2017 interview. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

After they wed, Clarkson hired Blackstock, who also works with “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, as her manager. It’s unclear if their professional relationship will continue.