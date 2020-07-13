Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the premiere of "Gotti" at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Preston’s husband, actor John Travolta, wrote on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Actor Kelly Preston died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 57.

Preston appeared in dozens of films and television shows, notably “Jerry Maguire,” “Twins” and “For Love of the Game.” She met Travolta in 1987 and they married in 1991 in Paris. They had three children together. Their son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

Preston and Travolta starred on screen in “Battlefield Earth” (2000). Most recently, the couple played husband and wife John and Victoria Gotti in “Gotti,” the 2018 film about the mob boss.

