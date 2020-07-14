Kelly Preston's Australian High School Pays Tribute To Actress Following Death At 57

Kelly Preston’s Australian high school has described the actress as “a beautiful, down-to-earth person” after she died Sunday following a long battle with cancer. Preston attended Pembroke School in Adelaide, South Australia from 1976 to 1978. She later went to school in Honolulu, Hawaii. “The Pembroke community is saddened by the passing of old scholar Kelly Preston,” a representative from the school said in a statement to HuffPost Australia.

Manny Carabel via Getty Images Kelly Preston at the New York Premiere of "Gotti" at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City.

“Kelly’s classmates remember her as a beautiful, down-to-earth person and she has remained in contact with many old scholars over the years. “Pembroke sends their deepest condolences to Mr Travolta and family during this difficult time.”

Preston’s family announced her death on Sunday. She was 57. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” Preston’s husband, actor John Travolta, wrote on Instagram. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Jim Spellman via Getty Images Kelly Preston and John Travolta at the "Gotti" New York premiere at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City.