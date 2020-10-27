Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos' Bulge In Halloween Pic Is No Trick, All Treat

In an Instagram posted Friday (click the arrow several times), Consuelos and a pal were dressed in patrol uniforms as Jon and Ponch from the TV series “CHiPS.”

Morning host Kelly Ripa shared photos of Halloweens past ― and the image of husband Mark Consuelos in tight pants scared up some admirers. The “Riverdale” actor dismissed the fuss, but Ripa proudly confirmed that Consuelos is indeed packing down there.

Consuelos’ Ponch pouch protruded, prompting cheeky comments like “you are one lucky woman,” “OMG, your husband’s basket,” and “I know where Ponch keeps his gun.”

Consuelos downplayed the observations. “Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” he wrote.

But Ripa didn’t share her hubby’s modesty. “ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?”

The two have been married for 24 years. Consuelos occasionally fills on for Ryan Seacrest as his wife’s co-host on “Live With Kelly And Ryan.” Once, the two hilariously confessed on-air that their then-18-year-old daughter walked in on them during sex.

The spark still seems to be there ― as are the thirst traps posted by Ripa.