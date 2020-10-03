Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive For COVID-19

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Conway is the latest in a cascade of people linked to the White House who have contracted COVID-19.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” she tweeted. “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.”

She added: “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”