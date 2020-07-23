Fox News Host Grills Kellyanne Conway For Urging Mask Wearing: 'Why Now?'

Kellyanne Conway was met with some unusual resistance Wednesday on Fox News when she echoed US President Donald Trump’s new messaging about the importance of wearing masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In an interview with “America’s Newsroom” host Martha MacCallum, the White House counselor preached about the benefits of face masks “to all those people out there who are resisting wearing a mask” ― which, until very recently, included the president, despite public health experts flagging mounting evidence indicating the effectiveness of masks since April.

“Listen, folks,” Conway said, “it costs nothing, it takes two seconds and you’ll get your liberties back sooner if you wear your mask.”

MacCallum interrupted: “But Kellyanne, I guarantee that there are people at home who’ll listen to that and say, ’Why didn’t the White House have this message for all of us two months ago?”

“Why now?” she added. “Why wasn’t this pushed and emphasised and encouraged by the president back then, when it might have made even more of a difference?”