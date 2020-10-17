Kendall Jenner Branded An 'A**hole' And 'Rude' After Shocking Fight With Kylie

Gather round, dolls, because the sister fight involving Kendall and Kylie Jenner ― and sideline heckler Corey Gamble ― keeps getting more complicated.

Some background first: On last week’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” viewers saw tensions flare between Kendall and Kylie during a family outing to Palm Springs. Later that night, words quickly turned into a physical fight over a carpooling mix-up, though cameras didn’t capture the backseat brawl.

According to Kendall’s retelling, Kylie smacked her with the first blow. Kendall responded by slapping and kicking her sister. Kylie then put her heel into Kendall’s neck. Gamble, the longtime boyfriend of momager Kris Jenner, tried to break up the battling sisters and apparently told Kendall “fuck you.”