Kendall Jenner Names Worst Parent In Kardashian Family On 'Late Late Show'

Model Kendall Jenner had a choice on Tuesday’s “The Late Late Show”: Drink 1,000 Year-Old Egg Nog or rank her siblings as parents from best to worst. Thankfully, she chose the latter. (Watch the full segment below.)

In the gross-food game of “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” with guest host and ex-boyfriend Harry Styles, Jenner ranked Rob Kardashian No. 1 (“He’s so good to his daughter”) and rattled off other family names until her voice laughingly trailed off at the final mention ― Kourtney.

Kendall repeated that they were all “amazing” parents, but nobody likes to come in last, sister.

Watch below to see if the prospect of consuming cod sperm, bull penis and a salmon smoothie will make Jenner and Styles answer other sensitive questions.