Kendall Jenner Might Actually Get That Oscar For Transforming Into Kylie Jenner

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images What's wrong with a little sisterly teasing?

Caitlyn Jenner once predicted that daughter Kendall Jenner could win an Oscar one day ― and now we’re a step closer to that nightmare realm.

The supermodel debuted a brutally on-point impression of her younger sister Kylie Jenner in a clip from the upcoming season 17 finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Sporting a signature Kylie-colored wig, Jenner liberally applies some products from her sister’s cosmetics line, hilariously overdrawing red lipstick onto her face and teeth in the midst of a serious giggle fit.

“Oh my God. It feels amazing on my skin,” Jenner, clearly enjoying herself, says in the clip. “It feels so fucking good.”